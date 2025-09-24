GOLD/FOREX
Crack NYT connections over your Dubai morning coffee with these smart tricks

With some clever hacks, you can beat the game without losing your sanity.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Sigh, yes, if there’s something more frustrating than a double-letter in Wordle, it’s the NYT connections. You almost feel like throwing your phone away, only to pick it up again and wonder why it’s so addictive, frustrating and cruel. One moment you’re a word wizard; the next, you’re staring at tiles wondering how ‘pine’ and ‘Chris’ could possibly belong in the same category. y. The truth hits too late—you were thinking trees, and of course, it was Chris Pine. But sometimes, it’s the reverse: you’re sure it’s Chris Pine, only to find out it’s a tree.

But don’t worry. With a little Reddit wisdom and some clever hacks, you can beat the game without losing your sanity.

Step 1: Focus on one word at a time

Forget trying to categorise everything at once. Take a single word and brainstorm every possible association:

‘Apple’? Could be fruit, tech, fairy tales, desserts… yes, desserts count.

‘Peep’? Maybe palindromes, two-letter words, or start and end patterns.

Redditors swear by this method: Dissect a word thoroughly, then see how patterns emerge across other words. Synonyms, common phrases, or even quirky wordplay might suddenly click.

Step 2: Shuffle

The initial layout is often a trap. Rows can spell ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ or other red herrings that mess with your brain. Hit shuffle before you start, and approach with fresh eyes.

Pro tip: Shuffle, screenshot, and move the words around off-screen in Notes or a doc. You can test combinations, color-code guesses, and dodge the sneaky trick categories.

Step 3: Don’t fall for the obvious

That ‘perfect’ category you think you’ve found? Probably a trap. Redditors suggest waiting until later in the puzzle to submit it. Often, focusing on the weird or tricky words first will lead you straight to the real solutions.

Step 4: Play detective with colours

Some puzzle pros assign temporary colours to track categories:

·         Green for obvious synonyms

·         Blue for trickier phrases

·         Orange for niche associations

It may feel extra, but it helps your brain sort and conquer without relying solely on the default highlights.

Step 7: Quick tricks to unlock tough categories

  • Focus on ‘weird’ words first—they’re often the key.

  • When multiple words fit a category, eliminate one by one to narrow possibilities.

  • Think about structure, not just meaning: part of speech, word length, and unusual patterns matter.

NYT Connections is maddening—but also strangely satisfying. With patience, Reddit-level tactics, and a few fun hacks, you’ll go from staring blankly at your screen to solving like a pro. So grab your coffee, get cozy, and let your inner puzzle genius shine.

