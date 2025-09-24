Crack NYT connections over your Dubai morning coffee with these smart tricks

Sigh, yes, if there’s something more frustrating than a double-letter in Wordle, it’s the NYT connections. You almost feel like throwing your phone away, only to pick it up again and wonder why it’s so addictive, frustrating and cruel. One moment you’re a word wizard; the next, you’re staring at tiles wondering how ‘pine’ and ‘Chris’ could possibly belong in the same category. y. The truth hits too late—you were thinking trees, and of course, it was Chris Pine. But sometimes, it’s the reverse: you’re sure it’s Chris Pine, only to find out it’s a tree.