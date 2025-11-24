According to The Times, senior FBI officials and field agents have raised alarms over what they describe as unprecedented misuse of tactical teams, the repurposing of government aircraft for personal trips, and a pattern of behaviour that “reflects deeply flawed judgment.”

Dubai: FBI Director Kash Patel is under mounting scrutiny after a series of revelations — first reported by The New York Times — that elite FBI SWAT agents and a government jet were repeatedly used for the personal benefit of his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins.

Patel, according to officials who spoke to The Times, was furious, berating the SWAT commander for failing to remain with Wilkins for the duration of the event. One former senior agent, Christopher O’Leary, told MS NOW there was “no legitimate justification for this,” noting: “She’s not his spouse, does not live in the same house or even the same city.”

Why this matters: Diverting SWAT agents away from emergencies means fewer trained tactical officers are available for real-time crises , while morale and resource allocation suffer. For this reason, former FBI officials told NYT that using SWAT agents to protect a non-spouse is “unprecedented and improper.”

Two FBI SWAT agents from the local field office — personnel normally reserved for hostage rescues, terror threats, and high-risk raids — were despatched solely to protect her. After assessing the venue and finding no credible threat, the agents left early.

In another episode reported by NYT, SWAT-qualified agents in Utah — who had just finished long shifts responding to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — were abruptly reassigned to protect Wilkins at a political event over fears she might also be targeted.

With the FBI insisting that “operational security” prevents fuller explanation, and Patel describing attacks on Wilkins as “disgustingly baseless,” the controversy is far from over. But The New York Times reporting has made one thing clear: Questions about Patel’s judgment, ethics, and use of government power are now at the centre of a growing leadership crisis at the bureau’s highest level.

Patel and Williamson maintain that all actions complied with regulation and were justified by the volume of threats against Wilkins. But NYT’s reporting has triggered bipartisan concern and internal dissent, with critics arguing that the line between official duties and personal interests has been dangerously blurred.

“[Patel’s] abusive and excessive use of the GV Jet for his personal adventures and the assignment of SWAT-qualified special agents to guard his girlfriend are indicative of his lack of leadership experience, judgment and humility.”

Patel has insisted that, as a required-use traveller, he must use government aircraft to ensure secure communications. Critics counter that past directors followed the same rule without using the jet for social or romantic travel.

The New York Times revealed that Patel repeatedly used the FBI’s $60 million Gulfstream jet for personal visits to Wilkins — including a trip to State College, Pennsylvania, where she performed at a Penn State wrestling event. That flight occurred during a government shutdown, prompting conservative commentator Kyle Seraphin to accuse him of using government assets just to “hang out with his ‘chick.’”

