Patel deployed SWAT teams and FBI jet for girlfriend Alexis Wilkins amid safety claims
Dubai: FBI Director Kash Patel is under mounting scrutiny after a series of revelations — first reported by The New York Times — that elite FBI SWAT agents and a government jet were repeatedly used for the personal benefit of his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins.
According to The Times, senior FBI officials and field agents have raised alarms over what they describe as unprecedented misuse of tactical teams, the repurposing of government aircraft for personal trips, and a pattern of behaviour that “reflects deeply flawed judgment.”
The most striking incident, NYT reported, occurred at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Atlanta, where Wilkins was scheduled to sing the national anthem.
Two FBI SWAT agents from the local field office — personnel normally reserved for hostage rescues, terror threats, and high-risk raids — were despatched solely to protect her. After assessing the venue and finding no credible threat, the agents left early.
FBI SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) units are elite tactical teams trained for the most dangerous, time-critical operations. They are not bodyguards, escorts, or protective details.
Their core missions include:
Hostage rescues
Entering buildings, aircraft, public venues to free hostages from armed captors.
High-risk arrests
Apprehending terrorists, violent fugitives, organised crime leaders.
Counterterrorism operations
Responding to imminent threats or planned attacks.
Barricaded gunmen / active shooters
Neutralising shooters and securing sites during rapidly evolving crises.
Assisting major federal investigations
Joint operations with HRT (Hostage Rescue Team) and local law enforcement.
Executing high-risk warrants
Operations where suspects are armed, dangerous, or heavily fortified.
What SWAT is not meant for:
Personal protection for private individuals
Guarding a director’s partner or girlfriend
Escort duty for public events
Venue security checks for concerts or appearances
Acting as VIP “bodyguards” for non-government figures
Why this matters:
Diverting SWAT agents away from emergencies means fewer trained tactical officers are available for real-time crises, while morale and resource allocation suffer. For this reason, former FBI officials told NYT that using SWAT agents to protect a non-spouse is “unprecedented and improper.”
Patel, according to officials who spoke to The Times, was furious, berating the SWAT commander for failing to remain with Wilkins for the duration of the event. One former senior agent, Christopher O’Leary, told MS NOW there was “no legitimate justification for this,” noting: “She’s not his spouse, does not live in the same house or even the same city.”
In another episode reported by NYT, SWAT-qualified agents in Utah — who had just finished long shifts responding to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — were abruptly reassigned to protect Wilkins at a political event over fears she might also be targeted.
Current and former agents told The Times that diverting tactical teams from critical response duties to safeguard a non-spouse with no official position was virtually unheard of.
Patel’s spokesman, Ben Williamson, has defended the actions, telling NYT and MS NOW that Wilkins has faced “hundreds of credible death threats” linked to her relationship with the FBI director.
He called several criticisms “bad faith” and said Patel would not “compromise her safety,” adding that he reimburses the government for personal travel at commercial rates.
Wilkins has publicly posted screenshots of threats, including messages urging her to “take a bullet.” One was timestamped the day after Patel was sworn in.
The controversy extends beyond SWAT teams.
The New York Times revealed that Patel repeatedly used the FBI’s $60 million Gulfstream jet for personal visits to Wilkins — including a trip to State College, Pennsylvania, where she performed at a Penn State wrestling event.
That flight occurred during a government shutdown, prompting conservative commentator Kyle Seraphin to accuse him of using government assets just to “hang out with his ‘chick.’”
Patel has insisted that, as a required-use traveller, he must use government aircraft to ensure secure communications. Critics counter that past directors followed the same rule without using the jet for social or romantic travel.
Christopher O’Leary, a former senior FBI agent quoted by NYT, was blunt:
“[Patel’s] abusive and excessive use of the GV Jet for his personal adventures and the assignment of SWAT-qualified special agents to guard his girlfriend are indicative of his lack of leadership experience, judgment and humility.”
Several former agents cited by The Times warned that diverting tactical units for personal use damages morale and undermines the bureau’s operational integrity.
Patel and Williamson maintain that all actions complied with regulation and were justified by the volume of threats against Wilkins.
But NYT’s reporting has triggered bipartisan concern and internal dissent, with critics arguing that the line between official duties and personal interests has been dangerously blurred.
Wilkins, meanwhile, has sued individuals who called her an “Israeli spy,” adding another volatile layer to the public drama.
With the FBI insisting that “operational security” prevents fuller explanation, and Patel describing attacks on Wilkins as “disgustingly baseless,” the controversy is far from over.
But The New York Times reporting has made one thing clear: Questions about Patel’s judgment, ethics, and use of government power are now at the centre of a growing leadership crisis at the bureau’s highest level.
