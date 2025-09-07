Animal rights extremist suspect vanished after 2003 Bay Area bombings; found in Wales
Dubai: A suspected double bomber who vanished for 21 years is due in court this week to decide if he will be extradited to the United States to face trial, according to BBC.
Daniel Andreas San Diego, 47, is accused of planting two bombs in California in 2003 and was the first American-born suspect placed on the FBI’s most wanted terrorist list. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for a five-day extradition hearing.
San Diego, linked by investigators to animal rights extremist groups, had a $250,000 bounty on his head. He was detained last November in north Wales, where he had been living under the alias Danny Webb in a remote cottage in the Conwy valley. UK’s National Crime Agency and counter-terror police carried out the raid.
Former FBI agents say there were “missed opportunities” to arrest him before he fled. Surveillance experts David Smith and Clyde Foreman recalled that in 2003 the FBI believed San Diego was their prime suspect but delayed an arrest to gather intelligence on possible accomplices.
“He was remarkable by being unremarkable,” said Smith. “Nothing suggested he was about to turn violent.” But in September 2003, just weeks after two bombings rocked biotech and nutritional firms in the San Francisco Bay Area, he slipped away during a 65-mile rush-hour chase.
Daniel Andreas San Diego, 47, accused of 2003 bombings in San Francisco Bay Area
First American-born fugitive on FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list
$250,000 bounty placed on his capture by the FBI
Alleged links to animal rights extremist group Revolutionary Cells
Two bombs exploded in Emeryville and Pleasanton, no casualties reported
Evaded FBI after a 65-mile chase in California, vanished in 2003
Found living under alias Danny Webb in north Wales in 2024
Faces five-day extradition hearing in London starting Monday
The FBI said one bomb targeted first responders by detonating after the initial blast in Emeryville on August 28. A second device packed with nails exploded at a Pleasanton nutrition company on September 26. No one was injured, but the sophistication raised fears of escalating violence.
San Diego drove erratically during the chase, weaving through commuters and toll bridges. As agents lost visibility in heavy fog, he abandoned his car in downtown San Francisco, engine still running, near a subway station, the BBC report said.
When investigators examined the vehicle, they discovered a suspected “bomb-making lab” in the trunk. “It was everything you ever wanted,” Smith recalled. “Had we known that, he’d have been arrested days earlier.”
Who makes the FBI’s Most Wanted List?
Serious Federal Crimes: Reserved for the most dangerous fugitives — terrorism, violent crime, major fraud.
Active Warrant: A federal arrest warrant must already be in place.
High Public Threat: Suspect must pose a serious danger to society.
Publicity Factor: Public awareness is likely to help capture the fugitive.
FBI Headquarters Decision: Final selection is made in Washington, D.C.
Limited Slots: Only 10 names on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list at any one time.
Removal: Names drop off if captured, killed, or charges dismissed.
The FBI indicted San Diego in 2004 on charges of maliciously damaging and destroying property with explosives. They considered him armed and dangerous, but leads soon dried up. Agents monitored his family and friends, believing he might have fled to Central or South America, but the trail went cold.
Who decides the bounty on fugitives?
FBI & DOJ: FBI recommends the amount; the Department of Justice approves.
Federal Law: Rewards authorized under 18 U.S. Code § 3071.
State/Local Boosts: Local governments may add to the bounty.
Special Cases: State Department’s Rewards for Justice program offers multimillion-dollar sums for terrorism cases.
Wide Range: Rewards vary from thousands to millions, depending on risk.
Case Example: FBI set a $250,000 bounty on Daniel Andreas San Diego, reflecting the seriousness of the 2003 bombings.
San Diego, a computer network specialist from Berkeley, California, had grown up in a middle-class family. Despite years of pursuit, he remained elusive until last year, when UK authorities discovered him living quietly in rural Wales, according to the report.
Foreman, a former FBI special agent, believes he had outside help. “He was not a skilled intelligence officer. He had to have support,” he said.
San Diego now faces the prospect of being returned to the US to stand trial for the 2003 bombings, which prosecutors say were carried out by animal rights extremists targeting companies linked to animal testing.
For the FBI, his reappearance after two decades revives one of its most frustrating manhunts. “It was definitely a missed opportunity,” Smith admitted. “But now there’s a chance for justice.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox