Kash Patel: From prosecutor to power player

Patel was born in Queens, New York, to parents of Gujarati descent who emigrated from East Africa.

He earned his law degree and began his career as a public defender in Florida before joining the Department of Justice (DOJ) as a prosecutor handling high-profile international terrorism cases across East Africa and the US.

Patel’s career took a turn when he joined the Department of Defence as a civilian lawyer, working with Special Operations Command on global counterterrorism efforts. His work caught the attention of Congressman Devin Nunes, who recruited him as senior counsel for counterterrorism on the House Intelligence Committee.

RISE TO PROMINENCE

Patel became prominent in 2018 as an aide to Nunes during efforts to discredit the FBI’s Russia investigation. He played a key role in crafting a controversial classified memo that alleged FBI abuses in its surveillance of Trump’s campaign.

In Government Gangsters, Patel lambasts the FBI, the DOJ, and others he sees as part of the “deep state,” calling it “the most dangerous threat to our democracy.”

Trump has praised Patel’s book as a “blueprint to take back the White House.”

KEY ROLES

Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defence: Patel led the Department of Defence’s mission, oversaw the executive staff, and advised the Secretary on all departmental matters.

Deputy Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC): Patel oversaw major counterterrorism operations, including the elimination of Daesh (ISIS) and Al Qaida leaders, as well as the repatriation of American hostages.

Principal Deputy to the Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI): He managed the operations of all 17 intelligence agencies and provided the President’s daily briefing.

National Security Adviser & Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI): Patel led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and worked on securing budgets for counterterrorism and intelligence operations.

LEGAL CAREER

Terrorism Prosecutor at the DOJ: Patel prosecuted terrorists linked to Al Qaida and Daesh and served as the DOJ Liaison Officer to Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

Public defender: Patel handled complex criminal cases in state and federal courts, including murder and financial crimes.

EDUCATION & PERSONAL LIFE

Patel earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond and his law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York, along with a Certificate in International Law from University College London.

A lifelong ice hockey player and fan, Patel is passionate about the sport.

He was previously married to Ritika, an Indian-American, but the two divorced in 2014 after three years of marriage. Patel reportedly paid a $2 million lump sum in a divorce settlement, avoiding annual alimony payments.