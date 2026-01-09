GOLD/FOREX
Photos: Tensions rise after fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent

Shooting intensifies tensions amid ICE immigration crackdown in Minnesota

People gather around a makeshift memorial honoring Renee Good who was fatally shot by a federal law enforcement agent near the site of the shooting in Minneapolis, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)
People gather around a makeshift memorial honoring Renee Good who was fatally shot by a federal law enforcement agent near the site of the shooting in Minneapolis, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)

Minneapolis: Protesters confronted federal officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, a day after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The shooting intensified tensions amid the Trump administration’s deployment of thousands of officers to Minnesota for an immigration crackdown.

