Well… mostly adults over 60 with mild cognitive impairment participated in this 18-month study. They were highly educated and spent 30 minutes four times a week tackling online crosswords, moreover “booster” sessions. The study didn’t include your 30-year-old Zooming from bed to laptop at 8 am., so while it’s promising for brain health, we can’t say it’s a magic wand for everyone just yet. But let’s be honest: sharpening your mind before your inbox can’t hurt.