AVEVA: Driving innovation and progress towards net zero goals

In an exclusive interview, Jesus Hernandez, SVP of EMEA, AVEVA, explains how participating at ADIPEC demonstrates the company’s alignment towards the energy industry shifting to a sustainable future.

What is AVEVA focusing on and highlighting at ADIPEC 2025?

As the energy industry shifts towards a more sustainable future, we participate in ADIPEC to demonstrate how our software solutions help companies navigate this complex transition: on our booth, delegates will see how our technologies ranging from digital twins to AI-driven analytics, are helping companies optimise operations, enhance asset reliability, and drive innovation and progress towards net zero goals. Through augmented and virtual reality demos, they will discover CONNECT, AVEVA’s AI-powered industrial intelligence platform that supports every stage of the industrial lifecycle. ADIPEC is the perfect stage to highlight use cases about harnessing AI-powered analytics for smarter and more sustainable business operations.

How does CONNECT help the UAE scale renewable energy and optimize investments for Net- Zero Energy Strategy 2050?

Scaling renewable energy to achieve Net zero goals requires grids to be able to tackle the power mix with agility. Providing greater intelligence and situational awareness, CONNECT helps energy companies make better predictions about grid operations, optimizing power flows, load balancing and maintenance.

For instance, dynamic line ratings (DLRs), which use real-time data about ambient temperatures, wind speeds and solar radiation levels can be used to forecast more precisely the amount of energy that can safely flow through transmission lines without causing an outage. Therefore, the utilization of existing infrastructure can be dramatically increased, and renewables can be integrated more seamlessly in the overall power mix.

How do you see automation, and digitalization shaping the next decade for industrial players in the EMEA region?

Last week, at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit held in Copenhagen, Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric’s CEO, used three key words to describe the company’s focuses for the next decade: digitalisation, automation, and electrification.