Strength training’s benefits go far beyond toned arms and better posture. “Regular exercise has long been known to improve health, but research now suggests it can also influence how quickly — or slowly — we age,” says Dr. Amir Firouzjaei, Chinese Medicine Practitioner at Wellth. “Strength training, in particular, appears to have powerful effects on biological age, which is a measure of how old our cells and tissues behave, rather than the number of years we have lived.”