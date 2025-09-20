Dubai’s 20-minute reset: A Premier League trainer reveals secrets to fitness, discipline for the UAE vibe

All you need is dumbbells and 20 minutes to get started
We really do talk a lot about ‘getting it done’. But, do we really get ‘it done’?
This wasn’t meant to put you into an existential crisis. It was just a question about your fitness goals (which to be honest, can have the same effect).
But don’t fret or sweat it. We spoke to Bradley Simmonds, the London-born transformation coach, fitness expert and founder of Get It Done who has trained Premier League footballers, TV stars and A-list celebrities, to bring us motivation, and now he’s bringing his high-energy approach to Dubai for the Dubai Active Show this October.
Ahead of his stage session, Simmonds talks to us about discipline, recovery, and why cardio isn’t king. Spoiler alert: he’s here to whip Dubai into shape — but with good vibes and great music.
On what elite athletes have taught him
For starters, and the most important: Discipline. “They also go to extra lengths to improve their recovery often employing their own team outside of their football club to get additional care. That’s how I came to work with them. They understand that their career could be a short one, so if they don’t take serious care of their body to prevent injury and not just enhance performance, they’re more at risk,” explains Simmonds.
That mindset shaped not just how Simmonds trains himself but how he runs his business. “I then applied this discipline and professionalism to my businesses and work life balance,” he says.
While Premier League players are in it to perform, TV stars often come to Simmonds with aesthetic goals. But things are shifting. There became an increasing desire to feel good and to train for your mind, especially as social media grew and therefore scrutiny grew, he explains. “My ethos around health as a whole, (mental, physical, emotional) is far more important than just the aesthetic side of things and I really love to get that balance right for my clients.”
Simmonds keeps it simple. “Investing in your health is essential whether that’s getting the right trainer or coach, investing in massage and other recovery treatments, but most importantly sticking to a routine that works for you and not wavering from it,” he says.
That means treating your workout as a non-negotiable — even when friends complain. “At first some people might not like that you won’t cancel your gym session or go out with them on weekends but in time they’ll see that growth and they’ll feel inspired by you,” he says.
Simmonds points out that elite athletes have the luxury of dedicating their entire day to training, recovery, and staying in peak shape — it’s literally their job. For the rest of us, fitness has to fit around work, commutes, and busy schedules, which makes it easy to lose focus. He stresses that nutrition is the real deal, since what we eat fuels our energy, performance, and recovery — but it’s also the hardest habit to stay consistent with.
And if you slip up? “We’re all human at the end of the day and even athletes will have their off days. The important part is how quickly we come back from that,” he says.
What get it done really means
Simmonds training style is famously upbeat. “My style of training has always been high energy, I like to keep people upbeat and motivated. Especially with strength and HIIT style workouts, it would be tricky to get through a class or session without that high energy,” he says.
Explaining that he prefers it when clients prioritse their workouts and nutrition, but he knows that life, well, just happens. “However if you consider this outlook that, a healthy physical well being is a huge support to a busy lifestyle where stress is apparent, when life does get hard you’re much better equipped to cope and find solutions.”
And yes, he’s a fan of the oxygen mask metaphor. “Just like when you’re on the aeroplane and you have to put your mask on before someone else’s. The same rules apply, take care of you so that you can take care of others or situations you find yourself in with a stronger body and mind.”
All you need is dumbbells and 20 minutes to get started, Simmonds says. “If you haven’t got 20 minutes to break that barrier and get it done then you’ve seriously forgotten to re-order your priorities and make adjustments.”
“Dubai supports business owners, they encourage growth and I’m surrounded by thriving entrepreneurs and it really helps to keep me positive and focused,” Simmonds says of his move. “Social health is another pillar of ours at Get It Done which is largely about who you surround yourself with and the impact that has on your mood and your choices and moving Dubai has improved my social health a lot.”
With just a few months left in 2025, Simmonds’s action plan is surprisingly doable. “Start adding in some positive healthy habits like daily walks, less sugar, more protein, hydration, the right supplements,” he says. “Then start removing habits that aren’t serving you, too much alcohol, not enough sleep, not enjoyable resistance training.”
This gradual habit stacking, he insists, is what leads to a real reset. “You’ve always got to remember that time will always pass so think about how you want to feel in 3 months time and start implementing very simple but obvious habits that can make a difference week by week.”
“Probably that cardio is king,” he says. “People who lack confidence in the gym or don’t know where to start will usually jump on the treadmill or just go for a run but it’s important to have a mix and to ensure you’re building that lean muscle which supports joints and will actually make you a better runner.”
You can see his signature energy for yourself at the Dubai Active Show. “The music will be good, the exercises varied and we will have fun with it,” he promises. “I want people to come away feeling like they really pushed themselves and that they’re stronger than they realised.”
