How Dubai entrepreneur and Olympic torchbearer left sports behind and returned as women's fitness trailblazer

But that’s only a few pieces of the puzzle. Some people, like Ivana Bruic, Dubai’s Storm Cycling founder and fitness enthusiast — a safe, women-focused space for rhythm workouts set to music — have spent the past thirty years collecting all the pieces and building their own definition of sportsmanship. After speaking with her, it becomes clear that you don’t always need a ball at your feet or a tennis racket in your hand to be a true sportsman. It’s also about showing up — for others, for yourself — and learning how to bounce back after setbacks.