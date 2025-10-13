Manny Pacquiao sets January 24 comeback fight - is Rolando Romero next?

According to a report from ABS-CBN, Pacquiao will once again be working with his old promotion, Top Rank, for this comeback fight. The boxing legend will reunite with long-time adviser Michael Koncz and promoter Bob Arum to build hype for the event.

Dubai : Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao is officially back in the fight game. The Filipino boxing icon confirmed that his much-anticipated return to the ring is set for January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas, fueling speculation on whether WBA champion Rolando 'Rolly' Romero will be standing in the opposite corner.

Pacquiao announced his return through a short video message on social media. 'I’m excited to let you know that I’ll be back in the ring on January 24 in Las Vegas,' he said, promising an 'exciting and special event.'

All eyes are now on January 24 — and on the big question every fight fan is asking: Will it be Romero across the ring?

If a fight with Romero pushes through, the stakes will be sky-high — a potential world title shot at age 47. With a record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 3 draws (39 KOs), Pacquiao is looking to prove he still has plenty of fight left in him.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) ranked Pacquiao as the No. 1 welterweight contender in its August update. The announcement came after Pacquiao’s comeback fight against Mario 'El Azteca' Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which ended in a majority draw. Many fans and analysts believed Pacquiao had done enough to win that bout.

While no opponent has been officially confirmed, all signs point to Romero as the frontrunner. The hard-hitting WBA welterweight champion stunned the boxing world in May when he pulled off an upset win over Ryan Garcia in Times Square.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

