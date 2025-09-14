GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Ricky Hatton dead at 46: Manny Pacquiao leads tributes to former world boxing champion

Pacquiao and Hatton squared off in the 'Battle of East and West' in May 2009

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao fought Hatton in 2009.
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao fought Hatton in 2009.
Facebook / Manny Pacquiao

Dubai: The boxing world is mourning the sudden passing of former world champion Ricky Hatton. The 46-year-old was found at his home in Hyde, northwest England, on Sunday, according to Britain’s Press Association. Greater Manchester Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who famously knocked out Hatton in 2009, led the tributes on social media. Pacquiao said Hatton was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.

'We shared unforgettable moments in the ring, and I will always remember the respect he showed,” Pacquiao wrote. “Ricky fought with heart in and out of boxing. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.'

Pacquiao’s tribute was accompanied by a series of photos of the two boxers together, highlighting their professional rivalry and personal camaraderie.

Pacquiao and Hatton squared off in the 'Battle of East and West' in May 2009, a fight etched in the memory of Filipino fans. Pacquiao’s devastating left hook ended the bout in the second round, a knockout that was named The Ring magazine’s Knockout of the Year. The victory became one of the defining highlights of Pacquiao’s storied career.

Despite the crushing defeat, Hatton and Pacquiao remained on good terms, often speaking with respect about each other in later years.

News of Hatton’s death quickly spread across the boxing community, with fans and fellow fighters expressing condolences and recalling his all-action style in the ring.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton dies at 46

1m read
Spanning 20 decks, the Star of the Seas can carry 5,610 passengers at double occupancy and more than 7,000 at full capacity.

World’s largest cruise ship to set sail from Florida

3m read
Eight-division champ Pacquiao back at No. 1 in rankings

Eight-division champ Pacquiao back at No. 1 in rankings

2m read
At 46, the Filipino icon stepped back into the ring on July 19, 2025, facing the American contender for the WBC welterweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao signals another fight in December

2m read