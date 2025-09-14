Ricky Hatton dead at 46: Manny Pacquiao leads tributes to former world boxing champion

Pacquiao and Hatton squared off in the 'Battle of East and West' in May 2009
Dubai: The boxing world is mourning the sudden passing of former world champion Ricky Hatton. The 46-year-old was found at his home in Hyde, northwest England, on Sunday, according to Britain’s Press Association. Greater Manchester Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who famously knocked out Hatton in 2009, led the tributes on social media. Pacquiao said Hatton was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.
'We shared unforgettable moments in the ring, and I will always remember the respect he showed,” Pacquiao wrote. “Ricky fought with heart in and out of boxing. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.'
Pacquiao’s tribute was accompanied by a series of photos of the two boxers together, highlighting their professional rivalry and personal camaraderie.
Pacquiao and Hatton squared off in the 'Battle of East and West' in May 2009, a fight etched in the memory of Filipino fans. Pacquiao’s devastating left hook ended the bout in the second round, a knockout that was named The Ring magazine’s Knockout of the Year. The victory became one of the defining highlights of Pacquiao’s storied career.
Despite the crushing defeat, Hatton and Pacquiao remained on good terms, often speaking with respect about each other in later years.
News of Hatton’s death quickly spread across the boxing community, with fans and fellow fighters expressing condolences and recalling his all-action style in the ring.
