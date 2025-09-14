GOLD/FOREX
Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton dies at 46

Greater Manchester Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton
Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton
AFP

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46, Britain’s Press Association reported on Sunday.

He was found at his home in Hyde, northwest England. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed to the media that officers were called to Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at around 6.45am after a member of the public reported concerns.

“A 46-year-old man was sadly found deceased at the scene. At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances,” a police spokesperson said.

