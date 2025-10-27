Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch could hit Netflix in 2026

If the Netflix deal happens, we could see one of boxing’s most awaited rematches
Dubai: More than a decade after their record-breaking 'Fight of the Century, boxing icons Manny 'Pac Man' Pacquiao and Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr. might finally share the ring once again, this time under the bright lights of Netflix.
According to a report from The Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger, talks are underway for a 2026 rematch that could stream globally on the entertainment giant’s platform. The move would mark a nostalgic return to the sport’s golden era for millions of fans who still remember the electric night of May 2015.
Now 46, Pacquiao reignited talks of a comeback after an impressive showing in July, battling current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a majority draw, a result many fans and analysts felt should have gone to the Filipino legend. Despite his age, the 'Pacman' displayed flashes of his old brilliance: the speed, the angles, the relentless pressure.
The former eight-division world champion has already hinted at another fight in Las Vegas set for January 24, 2026, though insiders say that could change if negotiations for a Mayweather sequel move forward.
Their first encounter in 2015 was one for the ages, not so much for its action, but for its sheer scale. Mayweather walked away with a unanimous decision win and unified the welterweight titles, while the event itself shattered every financial record imaginable: A 4.4 million pay-per-view buys, and nearly $600 million in total revenue.
But for many, that night left questions unanswered. Pacquiao later revealed he had fought with a torn rotator cuff, a detail that added fuel to fans’ long-standing calls for a rematch.
Mayweather, now 48, hasn’t fought professionally since his 2017 TKO win over MMA star Conor McGregor, which capped his perfect 50-0 record. Still, 'Money' has kept himself busy with lucrative exhibition bouts across the globe, proof that the business of Mayweather never really closed shop.
If the Netflix deal pushes through, the streaming era could witness one of boxing’s most anticipated sequels, a final chapter between two of the greatest to ever lace up gloves. And for Filipino fans, the thought of Pacquiao stepping into the ring, chasing unfinished business against his old rival, is enough to make hearts race all over again.
