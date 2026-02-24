Manny Pacquiao set to face Floyd Mayweather in rematch

The boxing icons will meet again in what will be the first ever professional boxing match at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The news breaks only a few days after Mayweather revealed he plans to return to action following his 2026 exhibition bout with Mike Tyson and confirmed that he has entered into a multi-fight deal with CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

Pacquiao also ended his retirement last July, fighting then–WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios to a majority draw. He is scheduled to take part in another exhibition on April 18, when he meets Ruslan Provodnikov at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Details such as the weight division and the number of rounds for the fight between the two legends have not yet been announced.

Their first meeting was billed as the “Fight of the Century,” as Pacquiao faced squared off against Mayweather in 2015 in one of the most anticipated bouts in boxing history, with Mayweather ultimately emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

From the opening bell, the American relied on his trademark defensive style and sharp counterpunching to control the pace. Pacquiao tried to apply pressure, throwing flurries and attempting to trap Mayweather against the ropes, particularly finding moments of success in the middle rounds when he landed combinations.

However, Mayweather consistently avoided prolonged exchanges, slipping punches and landing clean counters, especially with his straight right hand. As the fight progressed, he maintained distance and dictated the tempo, limiting Pacquiao’s offensive rhythm.

Pacquiao, known as 'The PacMan', holds a professional record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, and will look to rewrite history when the pair meet again in September.

Now 49-years-old, Mayweather is preparing for an exhibition showdown against heavyweight great Mike Tyson. Two of the most recognisable figures in boxing are set to collide on Saturday 25 April, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Whilst the showdown won’t count towards their professional records, it’s one of the most talked-about boxing events of the year and will be part of Mayweather’s preparation before his fight with his Filipino rival.

Pacquiao is set to return to the ring the weekend before Mayweather and Tyson’s scheduled bout on Saturday 18 April, in Las Vegas where he takes on Ruslan Provodnikov.

The 47-year-old should expect a tough challenge against the former Russian professional boxer who is known for his relentless pressure fighting and toughness.

