“No more excuses” says Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather rematch

The 'PacMan' is relishing the opportunity to take away Mayweather’s perfect record

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao will go toe-to-toe with possibly his greatest rival in boxing once again
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has made it clear there will be “no more excuses” ahead of his much anticipated rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The pair will go head-to-head for the first time in more than a decade since their original clash, famously billed as the “Fight of the Century,” after agreeing to renew their rivalry this September.

The boxing icons will make history as the bout will mark the first-ever professional boxing match staged at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with fans around the world able to tune in as the fight is streamed globally on Netflix.

Speaking to ESPN, Pacquiao explains how the fight came back around and why now is the right time to run it back with Mayweather.

“It just happened that I’m still active in boxing and he (Mayweather) decided to come out from retirement,” explained Pacquiao.

“Before he wanted an exhibition with me but I disagreed, I wanted it to be a real fight, and this is what I’ve been waiting for.”

Pacquiao is in search of redemption 11 years on from his first fight with Mayweather where he was defeated by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

The judges scored the contest 118–110, 116–112 and 116–112 in the American’s favour. Throughout the bout, Mayweather relied on his trademark defensive style, sharp counterpunching, and ring control. He used movement and timing to neutralise Pacquiao’s aggression, landing the cleaner and more accurate punches.

Pacquiao believes there are valuable lessons to take from their first encounter and insists he is in the best possible shape to deliver a far stronger performance this time around.

“I learnt a lot from the first fight, he said. “I hope it will not happen again to me like it did in the first fight, I wasn’t really feeling 100% during that experience.

“This time around there will be no more excuses, especially in regards to my condition and anything else, I’m ready for the fight.”

Boxing fans across the globe have reacted strongly to the news of the rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather sparking widespread debate. While excitement is building, many supporters have also voiced concerns about the bout, particularly regarding the fitness and condition of the fighters, who were both in their 30s when they first met more than a decade ago.

Pacquiao rubbished claims that an injury in the build-up to the bout could put the fight in jeopardy.

“Both of us are disciplined fighters, we both take care of our bodies and work out almost every day, stated Pacquiao.

“Right now I can still fight well and I still feel young, nothing has changed for me.”

