SB Girls UAE concert update: Here’s what fans need to know

Their UAE leg of the tour, which has been originally slated for March 27 in Dubai and March 28 in Abu Dhabi has been postponed due to geopolitical developments in the region.

Dubai: Fans of Filipino iconic pop group SB Girls are in for a fresh update on their “Get, Get Aw!” world tour, with organisers confirming revised plans for the much-awaited live performance.

The move has been made to accommodate more audiences and allow a more immersive concert experience, with upgraded staging, lighting, and sound production designed for a full indoor arena setup.

According to the event producer ProXperts, the Abu Dhabi show will now take place on August 8 and has been moved from 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat open grounds to Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The new venue has been expected to host around 5,000 attendees for the highly anticipated reunion concert.

“More than just a concert, the event represents a meaningful step in bringing Filipino music and performance to a world-class stage, offering audiences a vibrant, high-energy experience in a venue that has become synonymous with international production,” said ProXperts.

“All aspects of the event will be delivered in coordination with venue management and relevant authorities, ensuring full compliance with cultural, safety, and regulatory standards,” shared ProXperts.

Producers have assured that the changes reflect its commitment to delivering a “safe, seamless, and professionally executed” entertainment experience for fans in the UAE.

The programme has been set to feature internationally recognised performers supported by dancers and a full production team, delivering a mix of live vocals, choreography, and interactive elements.

As anticipation builds, the SB Girls concert has drawn strong support and interest from fans across the country, adding to the UAE’s growing calendar of international live events.

Meanwhile, Luxurist CBM House Events, the event producer for the Dubai show in World Trade Centre, is yet to reveal the new date.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.