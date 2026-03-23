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Sharjah waives public parking fees due to unstable weather

The move aims to ease mobility for residents and visitors

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah waives public parking fees due to unstable weather

Sharjah: In light of unstable weather conditions, Sharjah City Municipality has announced a temporary exemption from public parking fees across the emirate for today (Monday).

The move aims to ease mobility for residents and visitors, with authorities confirming that updates on when paid parking will resume will depend on how the weather situation develops.

The exemption covers all public parking spaces in Sharjah, including zones that are usually chargeable throughout the week and on public holidays, identified by blue signage.

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Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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