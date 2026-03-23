Sharjah waives public parking fees due to unstable weather

The move aims to ease mobility for residents and visitors
Sharjah: In light of unstable weather conditions, Sharjah City Municipality has announced a temporary exemption from public parking fees across the emirate for today (Monday).
The move aims to ease mobility for residents and visitors, with authorities confirming that updates on when paid parking will resume will depend on how the weather situation develops.
The exemption covers all public parking spaces in Sharjah, including zones that are usually chargeable throughout the week and on public holidays, identified by blue signage.
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