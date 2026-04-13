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Light rain expected across UAE with clouds building over western areas on Tuesday

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and stirring dust and sand

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Rain clouds roll across Dubai’s skyline
Rain clouds roll across Dubai’s skyline
Anupam Shivnani

Dubai: Light rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with cloudy conditions developing at times, particularly over western areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The forecast indicates fair to partly cloudy skies overall, with periods of increased cloud cover that may bring light rainfall in some regions.

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Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and stirring dust and sand, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.

Temperatures will remain relatively mild, with daytime highs reaching around 27°C in Abu Dhabi, 26°C in Dubai and 27°C in Sharjah.

Inland areas such as Al Ain will see temperatures of up to 30°C, while Fujairah is forecast to be warmer at around 34°C. Overnight temperatures will range between 17°C and 23°C.

Humidity levels are expected to rise, reaching up to 85 per cent in some coastal areas, contributing to humid conditions overnight and into the early morning.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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