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UAE weather: Light rain expected across parts of country on Sunday

Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and rising humidity forecast across UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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NCM predicts light showers over coastal and northern areas
NCM predicts light showers over coastal and northern areas
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Abu Dhabi: Light rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Sunday as partly cloudy to cloudy conditions prevail, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said there is a chance of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and northern areas, while winds will be light to moderate, becoming stronger at times over the sea during the night.

North-westerly winds are forecast at speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rougher by evening.

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In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be slight to moderate, with some disturbance expected by Monday morning.

Temperatures are set to remain mild across the country. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are both expected to record highs of 28°C with lows of around 20-21°C, while Sharjah will see similar conditions. Ajman is forecast to reach 27°C, while Umm Al Quwain may see slightly cooler conditions with a high of 26°C.

Fujairah is expected to be the warmest among the major cities at 32°C, while Al Ain could reach 30°C. In desert areas such as Liwa, temperatures may climb to 34°C.

Humidity levels are expected to rise to as much as 90 per cent in coastal areas overnight and into the early morning hours, with lower levels during the daytime.

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