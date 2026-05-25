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Sharjah prepares 698 mosques for Eid Al Adha prayers across emirate

Eid Al Adha prayers will be held at 5.45am in Sharjah city and the Al Hamriya region

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has completed its preparations to receive worshippers for Eid Al Adha prayers by allocating 698 prayer halls and mosques across the emirate's cities and regions
The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has completed its preparations to receive worshippers for Eid Al Adha prayers by allocating 698 prayer halls and mosques across the emirate's cities and regions
WAM

The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs has completed its preparations to receive worshippers for Eid Al Adha prayers, allocating 698 mosques across the emirate's cities and regions for the occasion, known as the "Festival of Sacrifice", one of the two most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

The department said the designated mosques cover various cities and regions of Sharjah to accommodate large numbers of worshippers expected during the Islamic holiday prayers.

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Eid Al Adha prayers will be held at 5:45am in Sharjah city and the Al Hamriya region, as well as in Al Madam and Mleiha. Prayers are scheduled for 5:44am in Al Dhaid and Al Batayeh, and 5:42am in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

Authorities said mosques had been fully prepared through comprehensive cleaning works, preventive maintenance and inspections of audio systems to ensure smooth and organised prayer services.

The department added that the preparations form part of ongoing efforts to provide worshippers with a safe and comfortable environment during Eid Al Adha prayers across the emirate..

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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