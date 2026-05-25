Eid Al Adha prayers will be held at 5.45am in Sharjah city and the Al Hamriya region
The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs has completed its preparations to receive worshippers for Eid Al Adha prayers, allocating 698 mosques across the emirate's cities and regions for the occasion, known as the "Festival of Sacrifice", one of the two most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.
The department said the designated mosques cover various cities and regions of Sharjah to accommodate large numbers of worshippers expected during the Islamic holiday prayers.
Eid Al Adha prayers will be held at 5:45am in Sharjah city and the Al Hamriya region, as well as in Al Madam and Mleiha. Prayers are scheduled for 5:44am in Al Dhaid and Al Batayeh, and 5:42am in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.
Authorities said mosques had been fully prepared through comprehensive cleaning works, preventive maintenance and inspections of audio systems to ensure smooth and organised prayer services.
The department added that the preparations form part of ongoing efforts to provide worshippers with a safe and comfortable environment during Eid Al Adha prayers across the emirate..