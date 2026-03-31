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Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai Hills Mall

Vice President seen among residents in gesture of unity and connection

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai Hills Mall
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Dubai:  His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday toured Dubai Hills Mall, in a scene reflecting the close bond between leadership and the community.

Sheikh Mohammed was seen walking among visitors, engaging with people in a gesture that underscored his longstanding approach of remaining accessible and connected to society.

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Widely regarded as a visionary leader whose journey reflects a distinctive vision in planning and governance, Sheikh Mohammed continues to emphasise proximity to the public, listening to their aspirations and responding to their needs.

The visit highlighted a leadership model rooted in direct engagement, reinforcing the sense of unity and shared purpose that characterises life in Dubai.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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