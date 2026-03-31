Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai Hills Mall

Vice President seen among residents in gesture of unity and connection
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday toured Dubai Hills Mall, in a scene reflecting the close bond between leadership and the community.
Sheikh Mohammed was seen walking among visitors, engaging with people in a gesture that underscored his longstanding approach of remaining accessible and connected to society.
Widely regarded as a visionary leader whose journey reflects a distinctive vision in planning and governance, Sheikh Mohammed continues to emphasise proximity to the public, listening to their aspirations and responding to their needs.
The visit highlighted a leadership model rooted in direct engagement, reinforcing the sense of unity and shared purpose that characterises life in Dubai.