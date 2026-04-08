'Prepared for National Awards': Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar celebrates Rs 16.4 billion success

Dhar previously won the National Film Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike,
With Dhurandhar The Revenge continuing to dominate both the box office and online conversations, director Aditya Dhar is right at the centre of the spotlight—and he’s clearly enjoying the moment. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,641.21 crore.
The filmmaker recently grabbed attention after responding to a glowing review shared by Sankshita, niece of veteran actor Raj Zutshi, who appears in the film. Praising the sequel for surpassing expectations, she wrote that Dhar “truly deserve[s] a National Award for the remarkable legacy” he’s building.
Dhar didn’t shy away from the compliment. Reposting her message on Instagram Stories, he responded with a confident line:
“Always prepared for the National Awards!”
This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Dhar. He previously won the National Film Award for Best Direction for Uri: The Surgical Strike, a milestone he has described as deeply personal.
Reflecting on that win at the time, he had said:
“This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me. Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully.”
The second instalment, released on March 19, builds on the massive success of the first Dhurandhar film, which had already set the bar high at the global box office. This time, the story digs deeper into the origins and motivations of Ranveer Singh’s character, expanding the scale and intensity of the narrative.
Backed by a star-studded cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, the film has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, crossing major box office milestones within days of release.