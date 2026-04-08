'Prepared for National Awards': Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar celebrates Rs 16.4 billion success

Reflecting on that win at the time, he had said:

“This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me. Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully.”