UAE’s Jade Autism, Indian, Pakistani schools among Zayed Sustainability Prize finalists

“From AI-enabled health diagnostics and circular food systems to disaster preparedness and climate resilience, they are harnessing technology, finance, and community leadership to deliver solutions that are affordable, reliable, scalable and generate socioeconomic value for the communities they serve. In doing so, they reflect the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, whose vision of sustainable development and humanitarianism continues to inspire the UAE’s commitment to progress.”

Since its inception, the Prize has improved the lives of more than 400 million people worldwide – providing safe drinking water, renewable energy, nutritious food, and essential healthcare to underserved communities.