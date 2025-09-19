Tax transparency to boost UAE SME lending prospects

The introduction of VAT from 2018 and corporate tax from 2024 is a game changer as businesses require structured reporting, verified filings, and proper accounting records in the UAE now. For the first time, SMEs will produce tax returns and financial statements on par with larger firms, and this transparency gives banks what they lacked for long: verifiable data on revenue, profitability, and compliance. With better visibility, risk perceptions could make lending more feasible.