Dubai school wins world’s best school prize for Environmental Action 2025

Gemma Thornley, Principal of Arbor School, said: “On behalf of our entire Arbor School community in Dubai, I am deeply honoured to accept the World Best School Award for Environmental Action. This incredible recognition is a tribute to our students who take environmental action, not because it’s required, but because it’s right. It’s for our passionate staff, our dedicated families, and the wider UAE, who share our belief that education must equip young people to lead in a climate-challenged world.”