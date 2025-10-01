Dubai school wins world’s best school prize for Environmental Action 2025

Arbor becomes the first UAE school to claim the prestigious global honour
Dubai: Arbor School in Al Furjan, Dubai has made history as the first school in the UAE to win a World’s Best School Prize for Environment Action.
The independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school was named winner in recognition of its innovative approach to embedding eco-literacy across the curriculum.
Through real-world projects tackling waste reduction, energy efficiency, and other pressing environmental challenges, Arbor has been equipping students to become critical thinkers and problem-solvers capable of leading in a climate-challenged world.
The World’s Best School Prizes, established in 2022 to spotlight schools that are transforming lives beyond the classroom, are regarded as the most prestigious global awards in education.
This year’s other winners included Franklin School in Jersey City, USA (Innovation), A Favor del Niño in Mexico City, Mexico (Community Collaboration), Escola Estadual Parque dos Sonhos in São Paulo, Brazil (Overcoming Adversity), and SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) in Malaysia (Supporting Healthy Lives). The Community Choice Award went to ZP School Jalindarnagar in Maharashtra, India, following a public vote among 50 shortlisted schools worldwide.
All winners will be honoured at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi on November 15-16, 2025, where they will share best practices with global education leaders and policymakers.
Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: “I want to congratulate Arbor School in Dubai, UAE, on the tremendous achievement of winning this global schools prize. As the winner of the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action, your trailblazing work will inspire educators and policymakers across the globe. Thank you for everything you do.”
Tribute to students
Gemma Thornley, Principal of Arbor School, said: “On behalf of our entire Arbor School community in Dubai, I am deeply honoured to accept the World Best School Award for Environmental Action. This incredible recognition is a tribute to our students who take environmental action, not because it’s required, but because it’s right. It’s for our passionate staff, our dedicated families, and the wider UAE, who share our belief that education must equip young people to lead in a climate-challenged world.”
