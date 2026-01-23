Bridging healthcare, education, and humanitarian aid in the UAE

Dr Zain Kenderian, a physician-entrepreneur and the current CEO of Bascom Palmer August Medical Eye Institute (BPAMEI) in Abu Dhabi, has built a distinguished career at the intersection of healthcare innovation and public service. Born in 1982, Dr Kenderian holds a Doctor of Medicine (MD) with honours from the University of Baghdad and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. His work has been instrumental in bringing world-class medical expertise to the UAE while addressing critical humanitarian needs across the region.

You have led diverse projects in both healthcare and education. Can you highlight the key milestones in your career?

My mother, a retired school principal who raised us single-handedly, taught me that true stature is earned through hard work and integrity, never simply inherited. Accordingly, my career has always been driven by a desire to fill critical gaps in the market. In 2012, I led Madison for Educational Consultancy, partnering with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to enhance teacher training. This experience in programme design led to my work with the SOZA Group, where we developed Archer Dental and Dermatology Centers and established Amity International School in Abu Dhabi, which has become a top K-12 institution. In 2019, I was elected the youngest President in the history of the prestigious Minnesota Academy of Medicine (MAM) – one of the oldest academy of medicine in the United States.

More recently, my focus shifted to specialised healthcare ventures. I co-founded August Medical cereneo’s Center for Neurological Rehabilitation in Dubai. Currently, as CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Abu Dhabi, I successfully negotiated the partnership to bring Bascom Palmer Eye Institute — ranked #1 in the US — to the UAE, launching our first phase in late 2024 to address the region’s ophthalmology needs directly.

Your work extends beyond business into significant humanitarian efforts. What initiatives have you championed?

Public service is central to my ethos. I co-founded the Mobile Eye Clinic to serve refugees in Jordan’s Azraq and Za’atari camps. We conceptualised this mobile unit and partnered with the International Medical Corps (IMC) and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami – Florida to provide essential ophthalmology services to displaced populations. Additionally, I co-founded Refugee Sociopsychological Services, a programme developed in collaboration with Dr Walter Gilliam of the Yale Child Study Center and the Thorman Group. This initiative was designed to strengthen support services for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, ensuring they receive necessary sociopsychological care during crises.

In 2020, you received a prestigious honour. What does this recognition represent to you?

On April 20, 2020, I was appointed a Member of the British Empire (MBE). This award, sanctioned by the UK’s Crown, recognises contributions to humanitarian work and the service of humanity. It is a profound honour that validates the impact of our refugee support programmes and reinforces my commitment to using healthcare as a tool for social good. Though I never met my father, as he left us before I was born, a mechanical engineer known for his limitless generosity, his reputation for helping others without hesitation remains the standard I aspire to.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for the future?