Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulates top-performing students

Dubai Crown Prince congratulates 40 top students in Dubai for 2024–2025 academic year
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has congratulated the top-performing students of the 2024–2025 academic year.
The recognition comes under the “Honouring and Supporting Outstanding Students” initiative. Sheikh Hamdan congratulated 40 Emirati and expatriate students from public and private schools in Dubai that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum, the American AP curriculum, the British “A Level” system, and the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme, on their extraordinary academic achievements.
