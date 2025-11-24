GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Winter holiday for UAE students to begin on December 8

Teaching and administrative staff are scheduled to begin their winter break a week later

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The second semester is set to commence on January 5, 2026.
Dubai: School students across the UAE will begin their winter holiday on December 8, marking the start of a nearly month-long break that extends until January 4, 2026, according to the approved academic calendar by the Ministry of Education for the 2025-2026 school year.

Teaching and administrative staff are scheduled to begin their winter break a week later, on December 15.

The calendar outlines a busy December for schools. Make-up examinations will take place from December 8 to 12, overlapping with the first days of the student holiday.

The second semester is set to commence on January 5, 2026. Schools will analyze and publish first-semester results between January 7 and 9, while the third round of specialized professional training for teachers and administrators will also run from December 8 to 12.

The first semester consists of 67 instructional days spread across 14 weeks. The second semester, spanning 47 instructional days, will be the shortest term of the academic year at around nine weeks.

The third semester will begin on March 30, 2026, comprising 64 instructional days, roughly 13 weeks, and will include five official holidays.

Altogether, the 2025–2026 school year will include approximately 178 instructional days, with the academic year concluding no earlier than June 26, 2026.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
