UAE President to begin official visit to Russia tomorrow

Sheikh Mohamed will meet with Vladimir Putin to explore opportunities to strengthen ties

Last updated:
WAM
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin an official visit to the Russian Federation on Thursday.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will meet with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to explore opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly related to the economy, trade, investment, energy, and other sectors that support shared development within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The talks will also cover regional and international issues of mutual interest.

