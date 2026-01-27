Unstable weather brings rain and waterspout off Fujairah shoreline

Rare sea funnel seen as rain falls in Kalba and Wadi May, with fog risk rising
Fujairah: A waterspout was observed off the coast of Fujairah on Tuesday, as parts of the UAE’s eastern region experienced rainfall brought on by unstable weather conditions.
Rainfall was reported in Kalba along the eastern coast, as well as in Wadi May in Fujairah, where residents shared images and videos showing steady showers and runoff in valleys.
The National Center of Meteorology forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE, with low clouds developing over some eastern regions and a possibility of light rainfall. Humidity levels are expected to rise during the night and into Wednesday morning over coastal and internal areas, particularly in western parts of the country, increasing the chance of fog or mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions are expected to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
A waterspout is a rotating column of air that forms over a body of water, such as the sea or a large lake. It appears as a funnel-shaped cloud extending from the sky down to the water’s surface.
Waterspouts usually develop during unstable weather conditions and are generally weaker than tornadoes that form over land. However, they can still pose risks to small boats, coastal activities, and nearby shorelines, especially if they move inland.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox