UAE weather: Tornado-like funnel clouds spotted off Ras Al Khaimah

The weather phenomenon develops shortly after heavy rainfall in the emirate

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Storm
Funnel clouds have been spotted over northern Ras Al Khaimah as unstable weather continues to affect the emirate, with rainfall expected to persist in the coming hours.

A video circulating online shows the striking weather phenomenon forming over the sea and stretching up into the clouds.

Forecasters said winds are expected to shift easterly and strengthen across northern and eastern areas later in the afternoon, driven by a low-pressure system and rising convective activity over the Arabian Gulf.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and follow updates as the unstable conditions continue.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
