UAE weather: Tornado-like funnel clouds spotted off Ras Al Khaimah

The weather phenomenon develops shortly after heavy rainfall in the emirate
Funnel clouds have been spotted over northern Ras Al Khaimah as unstable weather continues to affect the emirate, with rainfall expected to persist in the coming hours.
A video circulating online shows the striking weather phenomenon forming over the sea and stretching up into the clouds.
Forecasters said winds are expected to shift easterly and strengthen across northern and eastern areas later in the afternoon, driven by a low-pressure system and rising convective activity over the Arabian Gulf.
Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and follow updates as the unstable conditions continue.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox