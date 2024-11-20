Cairo: An Iranian pavilion introduced into a key Saudi entertainment and tourist festival is attracting visitors with a highly prized spice on display.

Saffron and its products are capturing the attention of visitors to the Boulevard World, a major stop in the ongoing Riyadh Season with its high quality and aroma wafting through the place, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

A variety of saffron products are provided. Visitors have a unique experience of tasting its flavours used in tea and sweets, and learn about its various culinary uses.

The pavilion is part of Riyadh Season’s efforts to acquaint visitors with different aspects of world cultures in the popular Boulevard World Zone.

Saffron is called "red gold" due to its high value and status as one of the world's most expensive spices. It is also known for its health benefits including improved mood.

The current fifth edition of the Riyadh Season kicked off on October 12, and has attracted 6 million visitors in five weeks, organisers said.

This year's edition features 14 zones, 11 world championships and 10 exhibitions.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its oil-reliant economy and promote its tourism industry.

In March last year, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal that ended a seven-year rupture in ties.