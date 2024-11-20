WASHINGTON: The US embassy in Kyiv warned on Wednesday of a “potential significant air attack” and shuttered its doors, following Russia’s vow to respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory for the first time.

“The US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20,” it said in a message on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.” Earlier, Russia said it had shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight and early Wednesday - particularly over regions bordering Ukraine.

Russian systems “destroyed or intercepted 44 Ukrainian aerial drones,” according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The majority were neutralised over the Novgorod region, according to the ministry.

Other drones were shot down in Kursk, Belgorod and Briansk, as well as over the Moscow region.

In addition, six Ukrainian drones were shot down Wednesday morning over the Samara, according to the regional governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev.

The attack did not cause any injuries or damage, he said on Telegram.

Russia announces almost daily that it has destroyed Ukrainian drones launched against its territory.