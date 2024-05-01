Dubai: Dubai's flagship airline, Emirates, issued a travel advisory on Wednesday ahead of the inclement weather conditions expected to hit the UAE on Thursday, May 2. Emirates has advised passengers with travel plans on Thursday to arrive early at the airport, as they can expect road delays.

"Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on May 2. If you’re traveling to Dubai International Airport, you may experience road delays," said an airline spokesperson.

"We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible," the airline added. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology has stated that the current weather conditions are less severe than previously anticipated.