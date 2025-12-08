Fog, clouds and rising temperatures: UAE braces for unstable weather this week

Early-morning fog, cloudy skies and slight warming expected across the country
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE today, with low clouds appearing over the islands and parts of the western region. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly during the day.
Conditions will become humid at night and into Tuesday morning, particularly over some western coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain slight.
Tuesday is expected to begin with early morning humidity, with the chance of light fog forming over coastal and inland areas. The weather throughout the day will remain fair to partly cloudy, especially in the west, with temperatures continuing to hover above seasonal averages. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between easterly and north-easterly.
Seas will remain slight in both bodies of water.
On Wednesday, the UAE will see partly cloudy skies, with increasing cloud cover over western regions as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain warm for this time of year, and humidity will rise again overnight, potentially allowing mist or light fog to form by early Thursday. Winds will be light to moderate north-easterlies, occasionally freshening over exposed areas.
Thursday will bring partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with a chance of light rain in western and coastal areas if cloud cover thickens. Early morning humidity may again result in fog or light fog over inland and coastal regions. Winds will range from south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate, with slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Friday, the UAE will witness fair to partly cloudy weather, while low clouds may appear over the islands and parts of the western region during the morning. Temperatures may edge up slightly, and humidity will increase again overnight. Winds will stay light to moderate, with slight sea conditions.
