Budget-friendly escapes still available as schools close for winter break from November 28
Dubai: The December travel rush is nearly upon us, and airfares are climbing fast. With UAE schools closing on November 28 and staying shut until early January, families are scrambling to lock in holiday plans.
But despite the seasonal surge, affordable deals still exist for those willing to act quickly.
Travel agents predict the real surge will hit in December, with the winter break lasting about four weeks for most schools, allowing families to justify longer trips and better value for money.
The key is booking now before prices spike further.
Tbilisi, Georgia
Round-trip flights start from Dh1,285 on Air Arabia and flydubai. Georgia offers visa-free entry for UAE residents for up to one year, making it hassle-free. The Georgian Lari's favorable exchange rate means your dirham stretches further.
Hotels average Dh150-250 per night, and meals cost under Dh30.
Cairo, Egypt
Flights hover around Dh900-1,200 return on Air Arabia and EgyptAir. UAE residents get visa-on-arrival for approximately Dh100. The Egyptian Pound's weakness against the dirham makes this a budget winner. Five-star hotels can be found for under Dh300 nightly, and historical sites offer incredible value.
Salalah, Oman
flydubai and Oman Air offer returns from Dh750. GCC citizens enjoy visa-free entry. December brings perfect weather to explore Salalah's beaches and mountains. Accommodation runs Dh200-400 per night, and it's a quick 90-minute flight, saving on time and money.
Baku, Azerbaijan
Flights start at Dh1,100 on Azerbaijan Airlines and flydubai. UAE passport holders get 30-day visa-free access. Baku combines Old City charm with modern attractions. Hotels average Dh180-300, and dining is notably affordable at Dh25-40 per meal.
Amman, Jordan
Round-trips begin at Dh1,050 on Royal Jordanian and flydubai. Jordan offers a visa-on-arrival for Dh160, waived if visiting Petra. The kingdom delivers exceptional value with Petra, Wadi Rum, and Dead Sea access. Mid-range hotels cost Dh250-350 nightly.
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Expect fares around Dh1,400-1,500 on SriLankan Airlines and Emirates. Electronic Travel Authorization costs approximately Dh180. Sri Lanka’s December weather is ideal, and costs remain low, with quality hotels at Dh200-350 and meals under Dh20.
Book immediately
Prices rise daily as December approaches. Use fare comparison tools across multiple platforms. Consider mid-week departures, Tuesday through Thursday, when fares dip 15-20 percent below weekend rates.
Pack light to avoid baggage fees
Many budget carriers charge Dh150-300 for checked bags. Book accommodation with kitchen facilities to cut meal costs. Use public transport or ride-sharing apps instead of taxis.
Track expenses
Set a daily spending limit and track expenses through budgeting apps. Book tours and activities online in advance for better rates than on-the-spot purchases. Consider travel insurance, but shop around for competitive rates.
Industry sources report mixed approaches this December. Some families are opting for shorter regional getaways of 5-7 days to manage costs. Others are leveraging the full four-week break for extended stays in lower-cost destinations like Georgia and Egypt.
Multi-generational travel is trending, with grandparents joining family trips and sharing costs. Staycations are also popular, with UAE hotels offering resident-only packages competing with international travel prices.
The cruise market is seeing growth too, with Mediterranean and Red Sea sailings attracting UAE residents seeking all-inclusive value. Budget carriers are adding capacity on popular routes, but seats are filling fast.
The message is clear: deals exist, but they won't last. With schools closing November 28, the booking window is narrowing. Those who move quickly can still secure affordable December travel, but hesitation could mean paying premium prices or missing out entirely.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox