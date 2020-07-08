The man behind the Edhi Foundation, which runs the world's largest volunteer ambulance network, Abdul Sattar Edhi, died on July 8, 2016 and on his fourth death anniversary, Twitter users are remembering the legendary philanthropist.
Netizens paid tribute to the humanitarian as ‘Edhi’ became one of the top trends on Twitter in Pakistan.
Many, like user @mukeshk39, shared quotes by Edhi: “Today is the fourth death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi. ‘My religion is humanitarianism, which is the basis of every religion in the world.’ #Edhi”
Known for his ascetic lifestyle, he was often referred to as the 'Richest Poor Man'.
Tweep @Hanzi82 wrote: “Death anniversary of a gem Abdul Star Edhi, 'Richest Poor Man' he was and he proved it. ‘Being human is given. But keeping our humanity is [a] choice.’ #Edhi”
Sharing several pictures of Edhi with children he helped shelter, Twitter user @Jinnah_Club wrote: “Richest person on Earth #Edhi”
By the time of his death, Edhi was registered as a parent or guardian of nearly 20,000 adopted children of whom he was an active caretaker, reported The Telegraph, in a 2017 article.
Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat before the partition of the sub-continent. He died at the age of 88 in Karachi.
Edhi started welfare services in 1951 and later established the world's largest volunteer ambulance network along with homeless shelters, animal shelters and orphanages across the country.
Edhi is survived by his wife, Bilquis Edhi, their two daughters and two sons.