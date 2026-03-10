GOLD/FOREX
Orchestro.AI’s Angelic intelligence targets GCC expansion after $15M seed funding

An independent platform offered to enterprises, governments, and institutions

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Shekhar Natarajan: Founder, AI Orchestro.AI’s Angelic Intelligence.
A new enterprise artificial intelligence software platform, Orchestro.AI’s Angelic intelligence, is preparing for global expansion with growing interest from the Gulf region, as organisations increasingly prioritise trust and governance in AI deployment.

Angelic intelligence, developed by technology inventor and entrepreneur  Shekhar Natarajan, has raised $15 million in seed funding and is already being deployed across multiple enterprise environments globally.

One of its early adopters is Orchestro.ai, the enterprise software firm founded by Shekhar Natarajan, which has implemented Angelic intelligence within its own operational and product ecosystem as a client.

Angelic intelligence operates as an independent software platform and is being offered to enterprises, governments, and institutions worldwide.

Enterprise adoption underway

The software is currently live in two production deployments, including one of the world’s largest nonprofit marketplaces and workforce planning systems supporting major retail and quick-service restaurant chains.

In addition, more than 10 enterprise pilots are underway across logistics, healthcare, and workforce planning sectors.

Designed as a plug-and-play integration layer, Orchestro.AI’s Angelic intelligence works alongside existing artificial intelligence systems, enabling organisations to enhance decision-making with contextual awareness, organisational priorities, and stakeholder considerations.

The platform operates on a token-based usage model.

GCC emerges as key strategic market

While Angelic intelligence has not yet established a formal legal entity in the GCC, the company confirmed plans to expand into the region, citing strong inbound interest from enterprises and government-linked organisations.

The platform will be available globally, including across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The Gulf’s rapid AI adoption, combined with its focus on responsible deployment, makes it a strategic market for next-generation enterprise AI infrastructure.

A new category of enterprise AI software

Unlike traditional AI systems designed purely for automation, Orchestro.AI’s Angelic intelligence functions as a trust and alignment layer that integrates with existing enterprise technology stacks.

Its architecture includes specialised software agents that evaluate context, organisational values, and intended outcomes before AI-driven decisions are executed.

The goal is to help organisations deploy artificial intelligence in ways that align with operational intent, stakeholder expectations, and regional norms.

Shekhar Natarajan said the platform was built to address a critical gap in AI adoption.

“The Prophet said: ‘The best of people are those most beneficial to people.’ I built an AI that actually believes that. Not as a policy. Not as a guardrail. As its soul.”

Global visibility and market momentum

Shekhar Natarajan, who holds over 207 patents, has gained global visibility for his work on trust-centric AI, with his public talks generating more than 1.3 billion views across professional and social media platforms.

He has also participated in global discussions on the future of artificial intelligence, including international economic and technology forums.

The official global launch of Angelic intelligence is planned for April 15, with broader enterprise rollout expected through 2026.

Positioning for the next phase of AI adoption

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded into core enterprise operations, trust is emerging as a critical factor influencing adoption and scalability.

This is driving demand for software platforms that help organisations deploy AI responsibly and reliably.

Angelic intelligence is positioning itself within this emerging category, offering infrastructure designed to help enterprises scale AI with greater confidence.

Shekhar Natarajan summarised the shift:

“Intelligence creates capability. Trust creates adoption. And adoption creates value.”

