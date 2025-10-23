Why Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is challenging CBI’s closure report that gave Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit

With the family set to challenge the closure report in court, the case may see fresh legal proceedings. A protest petition, if admitted, could lead to the reopening of the investigation or a court-monitored probe. While the CBI has officially closed the case ruling out foul play, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family firmly believes the investigation is incomplete and is preparing to contest it in court.

The agency says there is no digital or physical evidence that Rhea or any of the accused communicated with or influenced Sushant in a way that could be linked to his death.

