Why Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is challenging CBI’s closure report that gave Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit

The family believes the agency's report is an 'eye-wash' meant to hush up a crime
Dubai: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has vowed to legally challenge the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report into the actor’s death, calling it an “eyewash” and alleging that the investigation is incomplete.
According to details accessed from the closure report, the CBI has stated that:
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, not due to any criminal act.
There is no evidence that actor Rhea Chakraborty, her family, or associates illegally confined, provoked, or abetted Sushant to take his own life.
No financial wrongdoing or theft was found. The report mentions that when Rhea and her brother Showik left Sushant’s apartment on June 8, 2020, she only took her Apple laptop and watch — both gifts from Sushant.
The CBI report outlines the last week before Sushant’s death (June 8–14, 2020):
Rhea and Showik had no contact with Sushant during that period, except for a brief WhatsApp exchange on June 10 between Showik and Sushant.
Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh stayed with him at his apartment from June 8 to June 12.
His manager Shruti Modi had not been visiting the home since February due to an injury.
The agency says there is no digital or physical evidence that Rhea or any of the accused communicated with or influenced Sushant in a way that could be linked to his death.
Sushant’s family alleged that Rhea had threatened to make his medical records public. However, the CBI termed this claim “hearsay”, stating that no supporting evidence — such as messages or recordings — was found to corroborate it.
The closure report clearly notes:
“No evidence has come on record suggesting that Sushant was illegally confined or restrained in any manner by any of the accused.”
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and their lawyer, Advocate Varun Singh, have strongly rejected the CBI’s findings. They argue that:
The report is “incomplete” and lacks the supporting evidence that should have been presented in court.
Critical documents — including chats, technical data, and medical records — were allegedly not attached to the final closure report.
They claim the investigation was not thorough and are preparing to file a protest petition to reopen the case.
Calling the report “flimsy” and “legally untenable,” Sushant’s family has accused the CBI of failing to conduct a comprehensive probe. Their legal team says they are determined to pursue the matter until “the truth comes out.”
With the family set to challenge the closure report in court, the case may see fresh legal proceedings. A protest petition, if admitted, could lead to the reopening of the investigation or a court-monitored probe.
While the CBI has officially closed the case ruling out foul play, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family firmly believes the investigation is incomplete and is preparing to contest it in court.
