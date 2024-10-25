The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed CBI’s plea over Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against actor Rhea Chakraborty.
The LOCs, originally issued in August 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation, were intended to restrict foreign travel for individuals under investigation or to detain them if they attempted to leave the country.
Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired army officer, and her mother Sandhya, a former educator in army schools, were all included in the directive.
In February, the Bombay High Court quashed the LOCs, citing a lack of justification for their issuance and failure to review them according to Consolidated Guidelines. In rejecting the recent petition, the Supreme Court warned, “You are filing such a frivolous petition only because one of the accused is a high-profile person... It will be with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society.”
Rhea Chakraborty was reportedly dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death in June 2020.
Rajput’s death was ruled a suicide, with autopsy reports confirming asphyxia by hanging. Following a complaint from Rajput’s family, a case was registered against Rhea, leading to the CBI’s involvement.