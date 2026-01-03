GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Raihan Vadra officially announces engagement to Aviva Baig, shares photos

Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra express joy as family moments go public

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig
Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig
Instagram/raihanrvadra

Raihan Vadra, the son of India’s Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has shared the first official pictures from his engagement to Aviva Baig, offering a rare glimpse into a personal family celebration.

The engagement took place last month, but the couple chose to make it public on Friday through a joint Instagram post.

First glimpse of the engagement

Raihan shared a series of photographs with a short but meaningful caption: “29.12.25,” accompanied by a ring and heart emoji. The post also included a touching childhood picture of Raihan and Aviva, highlighting their long-standing bond.

The engagement photos show the couple dressed in elegant yet understated outfits. Raihan wore a classic suit, while Aviva chose a deep purple embellished saree, drawing warm reactions from friends, family and followers online.

Proud parents share their joy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reshared the pictures on Instagram, expressing her happiness and affection. “Love you both very much. May you always love and respect each other, and remain the best friends you have been since you were three,” she wrote.

Robert Vadra also posted a heartfelt message, calling the moment a milestone in his son’s life. He wished the couple a future filled with happiness, love and strength, adding that he hoped they would continue to grow together as partners.

Who is Aviva Baig?

According to her Instagram profile, Aviva Baig is a photographer and producer. She runs a dedicated photography page where she shares moments and stories captured through her lens, reflecting her creative background.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
