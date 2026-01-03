Raihan Vadra officially announces engagement to Aviva Baig, shares photos

Raihan shared a series of photographs with a short but meaningful caption: “29.12.25,” accompanied by a ring and heart emoji. The post also included a touching childhood picture of Raihan and Aviva, highlighting their long-standing bond.

The engagement took place last month, but the couple chose to make it public on Friday through a joint Instagram post.

Raihan Vadra, the son of India’s Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has shared the first official pictures from his engagement to Aviva Baig, offering a rare glimpse into a personal family celebration.

Robert Vadra also posted a heartfelt message, calling the moment a milestone in his son’s life. He wished the couple a future filled with happiness, love and strength, adding that he hoped they would continue to grow together as partners.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reshared the pictures on Instagram, expressing her happiness and affection. “Love you both very much. May you always love and respect each other, and remain the best friends you have been since you were three,” she wrote.

According to her Instagram profile, Aviva Baig is a photographer and producer . She runs a dedicated photography page where she shares moments and stories captured through her lens, reflecting her creative background.

