Breakfast diplomacy fails to hide deep cracks in Karnataka Congress leadership

Sources also say DKS and his loyalists had been frozen out of the government by Siddharamiah, and this will now change as DKS prepares to run a campaign to get the Congress re-elected in two years — with him as the CM face. It’s a wary truce, time bought by the intervention of Sonia Gandhi. But if past examples are any indicator — Sachin Pilot versus Ashok Gehlot, Jyotiraditya Scindia versus Kamal Nath — such pacts, and their non-implementation, have proved suicidal for the Congress in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.