Karnataka CM slams Sudha, Narayana Murthy over caste survey refusal

The chief minister questioned whether the couple would also decline to cooperate if the Centre conducted a similar exercise. “It is wrong to think of the survey as a survey of the backward classes,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru. “The central government will also conduct a caste census in the coming days. Will they still not cooperate? They may be showing such disobedience due to the misinformation they have.”

The criticism came after Sudha Murty submitted a self-attested letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission declaring that her family would not participate in the survey. The letter stated that since they do not belong to a backward community, they saw no reason to take part. “We and our family will not participate in the census, and we are confirming it through this letter,” the Murthys wrote.

He emphasised that the survey covered all residents of Karnataka and not just backward communities. “This is an economic, educational, and social survey of about seven crore (70 million) people. It includes the entire population — the poor and the upper castes alike. There is misinformation about this,” he said, adding that the government had tried to raise awareness through advertisements and outreach by ministers.

Siddaramaiah, who himself spent 45 minutes responding to the enumerators at his Bengaluru residence, said the survey was crucial for framing welfare programmes. “Everyone must participate in this survey without fail and provide their information honestly. Only then will we obtain accurate data about the real condition of society,” he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had also criticised Sudha Murty’s decision, calling it “surprising” for someone in public life. “It is surprising that a member of parliament makes such statements. Clearly, I think it is inspired by other BJP leaders or their direction,” Kharge said. “People like them inspire many generations, and saying that I will not participate in a government survey is not right. You could have refused to answer a few questions at most.”

The state government launched the socio-economic and educational survey on September 22, aiming to collect data on around 70 million residents to assess their social and economic conditions. The survey concluded in most districts on October 12 but was extended in Bengaluru until October 24.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, however, said that participation in the survey was voluntary. “We can’t force anyone. It’s their wish to decline,” he said. Shivakumar added that he personally took part in the exercise and encouraged others to cooperate.

