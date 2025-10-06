GOLD/FOREX
Sudha Murthy spotted at Gold Souq, shares Teacher’s Day message

Author urges teachers to instill hard work, resilience and compassion in students

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo: Indian author Sudha Murty speaking at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival.
Supplied

Dubai: Shoppers at the city’s historic Gold Souq were surprised when celebrated Indian author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy was spotted strolling through the market on International Teacher’s Day. In a video shared by the Instagram page Agents of Action, which has more than 23,000 followers, Murthy took a moment to reflect on the deeper role of educators.

“Each student, apart from academics, should excel in hard work, resilience and compassion. And it’s the duty of a teacher to teach their students that,” she said. “In India, we call Acharya Devo Bhava, which means the teacher is equivalent to God. Third in the hierarchy, after mother and father, is the teacher. They play a great role.”

International Teacher’s Day was marked globally on October 5.

Murthy is widely respected as an author, educator, engineer and public speaker. She has written more than 40 books, including the bestsellers Three Thousand Stitches, Dollar Bahu and Wise and Otherwise, along with beloved children’s titles such as Grandma’s Bag of Stories, Gopi Diaries and How I Taught My Grandmother to Read.

She is the Founder-Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, a leading charitable organisation in India, and is married to Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy.

