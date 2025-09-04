Why we must not forget our teachers

Looking back on my school years in Allahabad, I remember a few teachers who left a lasting mark — not just for the lessons they taught, but for the way they taught them. Some were strict, disciplined, and passionate about ensuring no pupil was left behind, while others were cheerful, approachable, and inspiring in their own gentle way. Later, as a young teacher at The Bishop’s School, Pune, I observed senior colleagues who guided and mentored me, showing me both what to do and what not to do in the classroom. Those early experiences shaped my understanding of teaching: it is as much about character, empathy, and patience as it is about knowledge.