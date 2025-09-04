Why we must not forget our teachers

Behind every engineer, doctor, and scientist stands a teacher who lit the spark
In a world of rapid change and information overload, teachers remain the true architects of learning, innovation, and social progress.
Looking back on my school years in Allahabad, I remember a few teachers who left a lasting mark — not just for the lessons they taught, but for the way they taught them. Some were strict, disciplined, and passionate about ensuring no pupil was left behind, while others were cheerful, approachable, and inspiring in their own gentle way. Later, as a young teacher at The Bishop’s School, Pune, I observed senior colleagues who guided and mentored me, showing me both what to do and what not to do in the classroom. Those early experiences shaped my understanding of teaching: it is as much about character, empathy, and patience as it is about knowledge.
Over the past 25 years in the UAE, I have seen firsthand how high the standards of education are here. Parents have real choices and demand the best for their children, regulators like Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) continuously raise the bar, and students are advanced, aware, well-read, and well-travelled. The UAE is a country that moves education forward at remarkable speed, making it a vibrant place for learning.
Yet the challenges for teachers remain immense. Today’s educators are not just conveyors of facts — they must be role models, mentors, counsellors, administrators, tech experts, and sometimes even part-time parents. They need to adapt to each student’s unique learning style, nurture curiosity, and prepare learners to think critically, creatively, and independently. The classroom is no longer a one-way street of rote learning; it is a space for collaboration, exploration, and innovation.
While I often look back fondly on the teachers who influenced me, I also recognise a worrying trend: fewer young people seem eager to take up teaching as a profession. In countries like Finland, Singapore, and South Korea, teachers are highly respected and among the best-paid professionals, and this reflects in the quality of education and societal progress. We need a rethink and reform in how we value teaching. Teachers must be restored to their rightful place as gurus — the guides who shape not just individual students but the very future of society.
It is not rocket science. If we want a society capable of innovation, compassion, and real change, we need to go back to the grassroots. We must understand why respect for teaching has diminished and why fewer young people aspire to it. Teachers are the foundation of every other profession; engineers, doctors, scientists, and artists all begin as students under their guidance. Without investing in teachers — through respect, resources, and incentives — we risk eroding the very fabric of progress.
Effective teachers are fluid, adaptive, and deeply human. They inspire curiosity, encourage questions, and nurture resilience. And while technology can enhance learning, it cannot replace the subtle art of guidance, encouragement, and mentorship that a teacher provides. Perhaps the only formula society really needs is simple: value teachers, invest in them, and trust them to mould the future.
After all, as any good teacher will tell you — with a twinkle in their eye — teaching is the only profession where you can shape the world without ever leaving the classroom.
