The playful sketch was released as Amul’s Onam 2025 special ad, shared by Amul Keralam
When it comes to staying on trend, nobody farms aura quite like the Amul girl. This Onam, India’s most loved mascot swapped her polka-dotted frock for a traditional Kerala saree—and yes, she’s out there balancing on the tip of a boat, doing the now-viral “aura farming” step.
The playful sketch was released as Amul’s Onam 2025 special ad, shared by Amul Keralam on Instagram on August 26, 2025. Captioned in Malayalam, “Ee Onam On Aavatte, Aaghoshangalude Aura Koodatte” (“May this Onam arrive, and may the aura of celebrations grow”), the post struck a chord instantly. Within hours, the video had racked up 1.2 million views and hundreds of witty comments.
For the uninitiated, aura farming is the quirky trend kick-started by 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha, whose viral clip of dancing on the prow of a boat made “projecting main-character energy” a global mood. Now, seeing the Amul girl recreate the move during Kerala’s biggest festival was enough to send the internet into collective butter-induced giggles.
Fans flooded the comments section, hailing the ad as “winner of the trend” and praising Amul’s ability to churn out timely, witty campaigns that never miss the cultural pulse. “Only Amul could make butter and aura farming belong in the same frame,” one user joked, while another declared, “Forget rice and sambar, Onam isn’t complete without an Amul ad.”
Over the decades, the Amul girl has poked fun at politics, cricket, cinema, and social trends. Now, by hopping onto a viral Indonesian dance to celebrate Kerala’s harvest festival, she’s proved once again that she’s more than a mascot—she’s India’s cheekiest trendsetter.
In short: when the Amul girl farms aura, the internet milks it for all it’s worth.
