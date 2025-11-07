Self-medication on the rise: UAE experts warn of hidden risks

Sharma shared a recent case study highlighting the importance of professional guidance. A young adult had been self-treating persistent headaches with OTC analgesics for several weeks. Believing the pain was stress-related, he increased the dose on his own, assuming OTC medicines were always safe. During a pharmacy consultation, signs of medication-overuse headache and potential gastric irritation due to excessive analgesic use were identified by the pharmacist. The patient was counselled, referred to a doctor, and provided guidance on safe pain management. Following clinical evaluation, his symptoms improved, avoiding unnecessary risks.