US Treasury Department mulls minting $1 coin with President Donald Trump's image

Early design features his blood-streaked 'fight, fight, fight' image from 2024 rally

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
The draft design includes Trump's profile on one side, while the other side of the coin shows the president with his fist clenched and an American flag behind him.
@SteveGuest/X

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department is considering making a one-dollar coin that features President Donald Trump, in order to commemorate the country's 250th independence anniversary, officials said Friday.

In a social media post retweeted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Treasurer Brandon Beach shared early drafts of the coin.

Beach posted "first drafts" of the design on X, adding that he was "looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over."

The move comes after Congress in 2020 passed legislation - signed by Trump during his first administration - allowing the Treasury to issue one-dollar coins "with designs emblematic of the US semiquincentennial."

It can mint these coins for issuance during the one-year period starting January 2026.

The words "Fight, Fight, Fight" were also depicted above the image of Trump with his fist raised.

After an assassination attempt in July last year, pictures of Trump - with a blood-streaked face, pumping his fist and shouting "fight, fight, fight" - became defining images of his election campaign.

