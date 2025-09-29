Trump said making gold paint look real was a challenge, but praised the craftsmanship
US President Donald Trump has lauded the 24-karat gold embellishments in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room, calling them the “best ever” in terms of “success and look.”
In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that foreign leaders “freak out” when they see the décor, emphasising the high quality of the materials.
According to Fox News, Trump had long felt the Oval Office needed “a little life.” He said that making gold paint appear genuine was a challenge but credited the final outcome to expert craftsmanship.
Over the past months, Trump expanded the use of gold throughout the office, adding trim to the ceiling, fireplace, and door frames. Gilded cherub carvings were also placed above the doors, alongside vases, trophies, and even coasters engraved with Trump’s name.
A White House spokesperson confirmed that the gold, described as “of the highest quality,” was personally purchased by Trump. Nearly 20 portraits of former presidents now hang in the office, compared with six under Joe Biden and just two under Barack Obama.
The Guardian reported that Trump enlisted cabinet maker John Icart, a 70-year-old craftsman from Florida, to carry out the gilding. Icart, flown in on Air Force One, had previously worked on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. His ornate carvings inspired White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to dub the result “a golden office for the golden age.”
The Guardian also noted that Trump’s aesthetic choices were inspired by the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. He has previously boasted that the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago was modelled on the French palace.
The Oval Office mantelpiece now features an eclectic mix of gold trophies, vases, and coasters engraved with Trump’s name, alongside historic White House artefacts such as a 19th-century French compotier, gilded urns gifted to President James Monroe, and silver dating back to the Eisenhower era.
Every president has left their personal stamp on the Oval Office, whether through furniture, wallpaper, or rugs. But few have gone as far as Trump in transporting the aesthetic of their private residence into the White House.
Critics argue the makeover is tone-deaf amid economic hardship and rising violence. Trump, however, maintains that the gilded office projects American strength and prosperity, impressing allies and unsettling rivals.
